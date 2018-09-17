WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Match Card, Full Predictions After Hell in a Cell 2018

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view delivered some great action and memorable moments, but WWE already has to worry about building its next event, Super Show-Down.

The men and women of WWE will head to Melbourne, Australia on October 6 for a special event featuring what is being billed as the final confrontation between Triple H and The Undertaker.

We will also see several rematches from Hell in a Cell along with a few additional bouts. Here is a complete rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Naomi and Asuka vs. The IIconics

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown tag titles)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown women's title)

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight title)

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE title)

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

Let's go through each match and make some early predictions for the Australian supershow.