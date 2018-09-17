WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Match Card, Full Predictions After Hell in a Cell 2018

WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Match Card, Full Predictions After Hell in a Cell 2018September 17, 2018
- The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
- Naomi and Asuka vs. The IIconics
- Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad
- John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
- The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown tag titles)
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown women's title)
- The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
- Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight title)
- AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE title)
- Triple H vs. The Undertaker
Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view delivered some great action and memorable moments, but WWE already has to worry about building its next event, Super Show-Down.
The men and women of WWE will head to Melbourne, Australia on October 6 for a special event featuring what is being billed as the final confrontation between Triple H and The Undertaker.
We will also see several rematches from Hell in a Cell along with a few additional bouts. Here is a complete rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:
Let's go through each match and make some early predictions for the Australian supershow.
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
The Miz defeated Bryan at SummerSlam in a singles match and Hell in a Cell in a mixed tag match. There is no way WWE is booking him to defeat The Yes Man for the third time.
This feud can be stopped and started again whenever WWE wants because there is so much history between them, but what management needs to do now is start rebuilding Bryan into a main event star.
This bout will determine who becomes the next No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, and while The Miz is deserving of being put into the hunt for the title, seeing Bryan chase the champion would be more satisfying for the WWE Universe.
Bryan will get his revenge on The Miz before moving on and challenge whoever leaves SSD with the WWE title around their waist.
Naomi and Asuka vs. The IIconics
WWE is saving most of its big women's matches for the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view, so it had to throw together some inconsequential contests for SSD.
Naomi and Asuka don't have much of a history but they will team together to take on Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who will be in their home country for the first time as WWE Superstars.
The easy decision would be to book Naomi and Asuka to win to get a babyface pop from the crowd, but since this is going to happen in Australia, the crowd might actually prefer to see two of its own get the victory.
Naomi and Asuka can both recover from one loss, so the best option here is to give Kay and Royce the win, even if they have to cheat to get it.
The Riott Squad vs. Ronda Rousey and Bella Twins
WWE wanted to make sure Rousey was booked for the show but it didn't want to jump the gun on her second title defense before Evolution, so this is what we have instead.
Teaming the most legitimate athlete in WWE with two Superstars who barely wrestle anymore is a strange booking choice on WWE's part, but there is no denying the star-power this team possesses.
The problem is their opponents. The Riott Squad has not been given the chance to look like a dominant force, so nobody is going into this match expecting them to win.
This is going to be an easy win for Rousey and the Bellas so WWE can get some mainstream media attention from the Australian press.
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
Cena and Lashley have teamed together in the past, but that was several years ago so any chemistry they had is long gone.
Sticking them together to face Elias and Owens would have been another random tag team match had WWE not started a feud between KO and Lashley on Raw.
Now this match has a story behind it, at least when it comes to two of the competitors. Cena and Lashley will get the win. There is no doubt about that. The real prediction has to do with a heel turn.
WWE teased an alliance between Lashley and Lio Rush on Raw. If the Man of the Hour is going to be the former ECW champion's manager, it would work best if Lashley was a villain.
After they get the pin, Cena will celebrate until Lashley lays him out to set up a future PPV match and kick off his run as a heel in WWE.
The New Day vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Titles)
The New Day retained the SmackDown tag titles against Rusev Day in a fantastic match at Hell in a Cell, but the champs have no time to rest as they will have to face The Bar in less than three weeks.
Sheamus and Cesaro have been patiently waiting for their chance to get back into the hunt for gold after spending a lot of time on the sidelines following this year's Superstar Shake-up.
Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E don't need another long reign with the belts. Everyone knows they are a top team, so they can take a loss and bounce back immediately.
A special event like Super Show-Down should feature at least one title change to make the crowd happy, so The New Day will likely be sacrificed so The Bar can win the Tag Team Championships and give the crowd something to remember.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Title)
Lynch surprised a lot of people when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, but she will have a chance to prove it wasn't a fluke at SSD when she defends the belt against The Queen in a rematch.
There are two ways WWE can go here. It can either play hot potato with the belt by having Charlotte win it back or it could establish Lynch as a worthy champion by giving her a second victory over her former best friend.
The second choice is the best. The Lass Kicker has worked so hard for this opportunity and it would be cruel for WWE to take it away from her so quickly.
Lynch may have to cheat, but she will leave Australia with the women's title still proudly draped over her shoulder.
The Shield vs. The Dogs of War
As soon as Dean Ambrose was ready to return to action, WWE put The Shield back together. In order to give the group a challenge, management created a new trio made up of Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler.
The Monster Among Men didn't win the universal title at HIAC, so he is going to be on the warpath for the next few weeks. With McIntyre and Ziggler by his side, he is more dangerous than ever.
This group was only created to give The Shield some opponents for SSD, but it has ended up becoming a stable with real potential in a short amount of time.
While Strowman, McIntyre and Ziggler would benefit from a win more than The Shield, Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose will defeat them to give the crowd another one of those memorable moments WWE is trying to create for this event.
Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (Cruiserweight Championship)
Another Aussie will return home at Super Show-Down when Murphy challenges Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.
Alexander has been a great champion for the 205 Live brand, but it's time for WWE to build another top star in the cruiserweight division.
Murphy has not only been one of the best performers on the main roster since being called up from NXT, but he will likely be cheered as a hero by his countrymen.
It makes sense in every way for Murphy to walk out of SSD with the title around his waist, and that is why it will happen. WWE doesn't always do what's logical, but this is one instance when it feels like management will make the right choice in the end.
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
Samoa Joe should have won the WWE title at Hell in a Cell, but WWE wants this supershow to be as close to a WrestleMania for Australia as possible, and that is why it is saving Joe's title win for SSD.
This feud has been nothing short of incredible in recent weeks. Joe and Styles have both upped their game when it comes to the mental aspect of their feud and it has made SmackDown a better show as a result.
The controversial ending to their match on Sunday was a perfect way to extend Styles' reign while establishing Joe as the rightful champion with a chip on his shoulder.
After what is sure to be another instant classic, Samoa Joe will walk out of Super Show-Down as the new WWE champion and kickstart a new era on Tuesday nights.
The Undertaker vs. Triple H
The hardest match to predict on the entire card is also the biggest. Triple H and The Undertaker will go to war one last time at Super Show-Down, or so WWE says.
Neither of them are full-time performers, so a win doesn't do anything to benefit either of them at this point in terms of storyline progression. This is why WWE can do whatever it wants for once without anyone complaining about it making sense.
Taker won their last encounter, so WWE logic would dictate Triple H should win this time. However, management can rely on Trips to keep working occasional matches for a few more years while Taker's status is less certain.
Since this is supposed to be the last time they ever face each other, Triple H will defeat The Undertaker. Unlike The Deadman, The Game can use the victory to build momentum for whatever his next feud will be.
Taker can return at any point in the future and nobody will care if he lost one match to Triple H in Australia.
What are your predictions for Super Show-Down?