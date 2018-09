WWE Super Show-Down 2018 Match Card, Full Predictions After Hell in a Cell 2018

1 of 10

The Miz defeated Bryan at SummerSlam in a singles match and Hell in a Cell in a mixed tag match. There is no way WWE is booking him to defeat The Yes Man for the third time.

This feud can be stopped and started again whenever WWE wants because there is so much history between them, but what management needs to do now is start rebuilding Bryan into a main event star.

This bout will determine who becomes the next No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, and while The Miz is deserving of being put into the hunt for the title, seeing Bryan chase the champion would be more satisfying for the WWE Universe.

Bryan will get his revenge on The Miz before moving on and challenge whoever leaves SSD with the WWE title around their waist.