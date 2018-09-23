Schefter: Leonard Fournette Out vs. Titans with Hamstring Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette watches warmups before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette reportedly will miss Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette, 23, didn't play against the New England Patriots last week and has just nine carries for 41 yards on the season. T.J. Yeldon got the start in his stead, rushing for 58 yards on 10 carries as the Jaguars upset the Patriots by beating them through the air.

Yeldon is also questionable for Sunday's game, however, though he is expected to suit up and play.

Fournette had 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie after being the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. The LSU product missed three games due to injury. 

The Jags will again rely on Yeldon to fill in for Fournette and could turn into a more pass-happy outfit while he's out.

Blake Bortles threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 2 win over the Patriots. The quarterback also threw for five touchdowns without a pick in games Fournette missed last season. That pass attack, combined with one of the league's most lethal defenses, will need to step up once again with Fournette sidelined.

