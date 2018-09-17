Manny Pacquiao to Confirm Next Fight 'This Week' Amid Floyd Mayweather Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

Boxers Manny Pacquiao (R) from the Philippines and Floyd Mayweather from the US pose during a press conference on March 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California, to launch the countdown to their May 2, 2015 super-fight in Las Vegas. AFP PHOTO/ FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao has said he will finalise the details of his next fight "this week" amid speculation he is set for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The duo met in 2015 in one of the most highly anticipated fights boxing has ever seen, with Mayweather coming out as an eventual winner in a points victory.

Despite Mayweather's retirement from the sport, Pacquiao has hinted he may be set for another return when speaking to reporters in the Philippines, per ESPN.

"We will finalise the fight this week, either Mayweather or somebody else, where and when, what date," said Pacman.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

