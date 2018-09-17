Manny Pacquiao to Confirm Next Fight 'This Week' Amid Floyd Mayweather Rumours

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao has said he will finalise the details of his next fight "this week" amid speculation he is set for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The duo met in 2015 in one of the most highly anticipated fights boxing has ever seen, with Mayweather coming out as an eventual winner in a points victory.

Despite Mayweather's retirement from the sport, Pacquiao has hinted he may be set for another return when speaking to reporters in the Philippines, per ESPN.

"We will finalise the fight this week, either Mayweather or somebody else, where and when, what date," said Pacman.

