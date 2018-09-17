Mesut Ozil Says He Is 'Not Finished Yet' After Winning Goal Against Newcastle

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has responded to his critics by saying he's "not finished yet" following his goal against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The German has had an inconsistent beginning to the season for the Gunners, missing the game against West Ham United before being recalled for away wins over Cardiff City and the Magpies.

Following his winning goal in the 2-1 victory, Ozil said in a lengthy article on the club's official website he still has more to offer the team despite the criticism his displays sometimes attract:

"The fans have backed me ever since I arrived five years ago, and because of that, I've been able to play in my preferred style. I always want to control the game, give assists and help my team. It was like that with me from the start. In my position, you have many possibilities playing forward. You can demand the balls, make telling passes or score yourself.

"I've been told so many times over the years that this is how [Dennis] Bergkamp played. Of course, that makes me proud and it is an honour to be compared with him. Bergkamp is a living legend at Arsenal and he was an amazing football player.

"But I do not want to compare myself with anybody. I have my own style and I've had it since I was a kid. I am proud of these comparisons, but I am Mesut Ozil, and I'm not finished yet."

The former Real Madrid man was delighted to get on the scoresheet on what was a landmark day for him as an Arsenal player:

Following the game, Ozil also showed why he is such a popular figure with so many of the Arsenal fans:



After a challenging World Cup with Germany and his subsequent retirement from international football, speculation has continued to surround Ozil.

It was reported by John Cross of the Daily Mirror that the player was "battling for his Arsenal future" following his omission against West Ham.

There were also rumours that the midfielder had fallen out with Unai Emery, although it was dismissed by the manager, who said he has a "very good relationship" with the Arsenal No. 10, per Sky Sports' James Dale.

While Ozil does provide a conundrum for managers at times, there's no doubt that when he is performing well he makes the Gunners a much more formidable attacking proposition.

Squawka Football outlined how much influence the 29-year-old has had at Arsenal after racking up a double-century of appearances:



Critics of Ozil will continue to point to the German's showings in big matches, though. The midfielder often finds himself on the periphery of games when Arsenal come up against another member of the top six—he toiled in games against Manchester City and Chelsea earlier in the campaign, for example.

The task for Emery is to find a setup where Ozil can weave his magic on a consistent basis. With Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fighting for spots up top and Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to start in attacking midfield positions, that may be a challenge over the course of the campaign.