Andy Robertson Says Liverpool Will Ignore Any Playacting from Neymar in UCL

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has said his team won't pay any attention to playacting from Neymar on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds will meet Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in Week 1 of the competition in a highly anticipated contest.

While Neymar will undoubtedly pose a threat to the Premier League side after a fine start to the season, Robertson was quizzed on how Liverpool players and fans would react to any histrionics, per Glenn Price of ESPN:

"That's not up to me, it's the fans. What I do know is that he's a world-class player and we need to be wary of him. His skills speak for themselves.

"Yeah, people say he goes down too easily, but that's not up to us. It's up to the referee to decide. We'll stay away from that.

"For us, we've got to concentrate on the qualities. Unfortunately for us, he has a lot of them. It's one player that we'll have to be wary of. The bad thing for us is that they've got quite a lot of players that we'll have to be wary of."

