WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Becky Lynch and Biggest Winners and Losers

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Becky Lynch and Biggest Winners and LosersSeptember 17, 2018
Becky Lynch capped off a year-long quest to get back into SmackDown Women's Championship contention Sunday night at Hell in a Cell with her win over Charlotte Flair for the title in San Antonio.
Her victory earned her "winner" status, but The Irish Lass Kicker was far from the only Superstar to leave the AT&T Center better than she entered it.
On a night when emotional rivalries took center stage and championships were up for grabs in hotly contested bouts, find out who joined the new champion as a winner and which unfortunate performers found themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum.
Winner: Becky Lynch
Up until Brock Lesnar unexpectedly walked through the curtain during the main event of the show, the loudest pop of Sunday's pay-per-view was for Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship victory over Charlotte Flair.
Rolling through a spear attempt by The Queen, Lynch shifted her body weight and became a two-time champion, much to the delight of a fanbase that not only appreciates her hard work but also its quality.
After months of watching other, lesser talented individuals seize the spotlight at her expense, the fans erupted with great joy as Lynch earned the victory that returned her to the top spot on the SmackDown women's roster.
The win represents more than the latest chapter in a story or a clever booking decision. It is, instead, a reward for Lynch and the fans who stuck by her through the dark days of 2017.
Even if, you know, she's not supposed to like them anymore.
To her doubters, those who lost interest and the management team that kept her down while Naomi, Lana, Natalya and Carmella rose to prominence at her expense, Sunday's win serves as a hearty, Irish accent-heavy "screw you."
The days of The Lass Kicker serving as the doormat for the underqualified and undeserving are over.
Losers: SmackDown Tag Team Division
The New Day vs. Rusev and Aiden English should have been a show-stealer.
It should have been a showcase for a SmackDown tag team division that has been spectacular in recent months.
Instead, it was relegated to the Kickoff Show, where it was a rushed match that never reached the quality of recent television matches produced by the blue brand.
Rushed and without the flow of Rusev Day's victory over The Bar or New Day's title win over The Bludgeon Brothers, Sunday's match was more or less a taste of what could be rather than what was.
That the title bout was relegated to the Kickoff Show only diminished its significance.
The Raw brand's title bout, which featured two teams consisting of singles stars thrown together for the sake of storytelling sake, was a high-profile addition to the main card. The SmackDown bout featuring real teams was cast aside for time's sake.
Winners: Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
The best match of Sunday's pay-per-view was the Raw Tag Team Championship match pitting Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.
The sequences, the chemistry and the dramatic near-falls late came together to create a breathtaking title bout that elevated the significance of the Raw tag titles and solidified the status of the individuals involved as some of the best professional wrestlers in the entire industry.
Had the involvement on the show of those four Superstars been limited to that match, they probably would have been considered big winners from Sunday's event.
It was not.
Rollins, Ambrose, Ziggler and McIntyre added a spark to the main event Hell in a Cell match for the Universal Championship. They brawled atop the cage and provided fans their "holy s--t" moment when Rollins and Ziggler crashed through the commentary tables below.
On a night when Brock Lesnar's return stole the headlines, it was the workhorses of the Raw brand who brought the most substance to the broadcast and ensured their ongoing rivalry remains one of the bright spots of WWE's flagship show.
Losers: Daniel Bryan and The Miz
Remember when Daniel Bryan and The Miz were engaged in one of the hottest, most personal rivalries in all of WWE?
Sunday night, the intense dislike that had built over the course of eight years was nowhere to be found. Sure, Bryan was his normal, passionate self as he laid into Miz with his trademark kicks and stiff European uppercuts, but the match itself was less about their boiling rivalry and more about putting the emphasis on Brie Bella and Maryse.
But why?
Neither are particularly good wrestlers at this point in their careers, as evidenced by the botched rollup spot that ended the match. Furthermore, it took the spotlight off the two guys whose hatred should have led to one of the most anticipated grudge matches in recent memory.
What was left?
A spot-heavy match that was less about settling differences and more about the high spot of Bella getting her hands on Maryse, despite no real issue between them outside of the fact they are married to their tag team partners.
While the match was an entertaining romp, it was so far excommunicated from the central issues of Bryan vs. Miz that one has to wonder if WWE has ruined whatever chance there was for a real, red-hot blowoff to their program.
Winners: Both Hell in a Cell Matches
History tells us the Hell in a Cell match is a devil's playground of finality and violence.
Since 1997, it has been the home to some of the most iconic moments, jaw-dropping debuts and unabashed savagery WWE has seen.
Sunday's WWE Network presentation kicked off with a match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton in which The Viper used a screwdriver to attempt to rip his opponent's earlobe apart. Steel chairs, tables and another jaw-dropping display of fearlessness by Hardy were merely exclamation points on the insanity.
The night's main event was like a movie in which the leaders of two warring factions battled for supremacy and championship gold. Except, instead of being a fair, one-on-one battle, it descended into gang warfare and concluded when the biggest, baddest man on the block arrived to remind the combatants just who the guy in WWE really is.
From Reigns and Strowman's punishing offense to Rollins and Ziggler's big table bumps and Lesnar's unexpected arrival, the main event was exactly what it needed to be.
Even if WWE Creative inexplicably booked a non-finish to a gimmick bout that demands one.
In a day and age when Hell in a Cell matches happen because WWE has a pay-per-view on its schedule that shares the same name, officials provided a fun and energetic show headlined by two matches held within the confines of the cell that lived up to the legacy of the bout.