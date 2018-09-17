WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Becky Lynch and Biggest Winners and Losers

1 of 5

Up until Brock Lesnar unexpectedly walked through the curtain during the main event of the show, the loudest pop of Sunday's pay-per-view was for Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship victory over Charlotte Flair.

Rolling through a spear attempt by The Queen, Lynch shifted her body weight and became a two-time champion, much to the delight of a fanbase that not only appreciates her hard work but also its quality.

After months of watching other, lesser talented individuals seize the spotlight at her expense, the fans erupted with great joy as Lynch earned the victory that returned her to the top spot on the SmackDown women's roster.

The win represents more than the latest chapter in a story or a clever booking decision. It is, instead, a reward for Lynch and the fans who stuck by her through the dark days of 2017.

Even if, you know, she's not supposed to like them anymore.

To her doubters, those who lost interest and the management team that kept her down while Naomi, Lana, Natalya and Carmella rose to prominence at her expense, Sunday's win serves as a hearty, Irish accent-heavy "screw you."

The days of The Lass Kicker serving as the doormat for the underqualified and undeserving are over.