Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay's fantasy football value is skyrocketing, while Royce Freeman may be going in the other direction following the Denver Broncos' 20-19 win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday.

Together, Lindsay and Freeman ran for 135 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, with the former far outpacing the latter. Here's the fantasy outlook for both players with the focus shifting to Week 3 and beyond.

         

Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards to register his second straight 100-yard game. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's the first undrafted rookie to eclipse the century mark in total yards in each of his first two games.

Lindsay is available in 68 percent of Yahoo Sports standard fantasy leagues. If you're in one of those leagues where the 24-year-old is still available, you need to put a waiver claim on him as soon as possible.

Lindsay hasn't had a massive workload so far (29 carries and four targets), but Denver is quickly having little choice but to increase his role in the offense.

At the very least, Lindsay is worth a look as a flex in Week 3 to see whether his hot start continues.

                    

Royce Freeman

Dropping Freeman entirely would be a rash decision. His numbers from Sunday offer little in the way of optimism, though. He had eight carries for 28 yards and one target.

Freeman did score on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. At 6'0" and 238 pounds, he seems more likely to be Denver's goal-line option over the 5'8", 190-pound Lindsay. That solidifies Freeman's value somewhat, just not to a significant extent.

Benching Freeman might be the sensible approach ahead of Denver's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 23. Fantasy owners can officially start getting concerned should Lindsay once again look great at Freeman's expense.

