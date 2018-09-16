Tom Brady After Patriots' Loss to Jaguars: 'Things Just Don't Magically Happen'

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL regular season may only be two weeks old, but that didn't stop New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from issuing a call to action for his teammates.

Brady expressed his frustration to reporters Sunday following a 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per WEEI.com's Alex Reimer:

"It's a long year. You have a bad day against a good team. That's a recipe for losing. We certainly had a bad day. You've got to learn from bad days. Things just don’t magically happen. You've got to make them happen. All of us have to have more urgency to do things right more often over the course of practices and games, and then it's a matter of us going out and executing. But it was us. First couple of drives, it was us."

At the end of the first quarter, the CBS cameras caught Brady laying into his fellow Patriots, and he appeared to say, "Do your job" (via The Checkdown):

The Jaguars led 24-3 into the third quarter before the Patriots made things a little interesting with a Chris Hogan touchdown reception and Stephen Gostkowski field goal. But Dede Westbrook's 61-yard touchdown reception with 7:35 left in the game provided Jacksonville with enough breathing room to comfortably see the win through.

New England hasn't had a great start to the season.

The Patriots beat the Houston Texans in Week 1 despite turning the ball over three times. And a victory over Houston looks a little worse in retrospect after the Texans lost to the Tennessee Titans, who had Blaine Gabbert as their starting quarterback.

Then on Sunday, the reigning AFC champions allowed Blake Bortles to throw for 377 yards—his third-most ever in a single game—and four touchdowns.

The Patriots play the 0-2 Detroit Lions in Week 3, which could be the perfect time for a response to Brady's pointed critique.