Manchester City Reportedly Eye Adrien Rabiot Amid Rumours of PSG 'Breakdown'

Manchester City are reportedly one of four teams still chasing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose relationship with sporting director Antero Henrique is said to have "broken down."

Paris United (h/t Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News) reported a free departure at the end of this season is plausible for Rabiot after his relationship with director Henrique (not named in the report) has hit a snag.

Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have been frequently mentioned among the parties interested in Rabiot, who spent some time at City as a youth and is far from certain to sign a contract extension in Paris.

Rabiot's discussions regarding a new contract in recent months are not thought to have gone smoothly—hence the player now being in the last nine months of his contract—and a renewal is not in sight as things stand.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson was recently critical of Henrique's approach to the subject, suggesting the PSG figurehead, who was appointed as the club's director in June 2017, could be partly to blame for not extending Rabiot's deal by now:

Despite his disagreements with the club and failure to pen new terms thus far, he is regarded as one of Europe's most promising midfielders and has played every minute of PSG's season so far.

Calciomercato.com cited the same Paris United report and reported Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique, has requested the club deal with her directly in further negotiations, as they no longer wish to deal with Henrique.

City already have a wealth of central midfield talent, but there is some need to source successors for the ageing likes of David Silva, 33 in January, and Fernandinho, who will be 34 by the end of the season.

Rabiot is not the only figure alleged to not have a great relationship with Henrique, who was a target for Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness earlier this month, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Kevin De Bruyne is currently sidelined with injury, but City boss Pep Guardiola is fortunate to be able to move a player like Bernardo Silva to accommodate the same role in the interim.

The aforementioned quartet may not be the only teams interested in Rabiot, however, as journalist Julien Laurens appeared on The Anfield Wrap recently to discuss Liverpool's supposed attraction:

Teams outside France are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the France international as of January, but the work required to sign such a major talent is being undertaken now.

City clearly aren't settled with their crop of superstars and could complete a coup if they managed to beat their competition to a potentially top-value signing in Rabiot next summer.