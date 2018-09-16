Manchester United Reportedly Prepared to Raid Arsenal for Mesut Ozil in January

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United could plunder Arsenal for the services of Mesut Ozil in January, according to reports.

Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express reported United manager Jose Mourinho wants to add the German midfielder to his squad, rekindling the interest he has previously held in the Gunners wizard.

Ozil was on the scoresheet as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-1 on the road in the Premier League on Saturday, but the World Cup winner has struggled for form in the opening weeks of the season.

Per Fissler, Ozil has had a difficult beginning to life with new manager Unai Emery after the departure of legendary coach Arsene Wenger, but the Spanish boss has denied there is an issue between himself and the player.

"[Ozil's] quality helps the team; it is important he scored," said Emery after the win at Newcastle. "I want not only for him to assist, we need him to go in the box and score like today. I will work with every player and continue our process to create the team as we want."

Hector Bellerin took to Twitter to congratulate Ozil on his strike after a landmark appearance:

According to Jack Otway of the Daily Express, United previously ended their interest in capturing Ozil after the emergence of Jesse Lingard as a first-team player, but fresh reports suggest Mourinho has had a change of heart about the attacking target.

United lack a No. 10 who can dominate and create behind Romelu Lukaku, with Alexis Sanchez featuring on the left under The Special One.

Juan Mata appears to have started the campaign on the fringes of the starting XI, and Lingard's versatility dictates the manager uses him as an auxiliary player.

Ozil could be the specialist United need, as Manchester City and Liverpool both excel in terms of creativity from their attackers.

However, at 29, the Arsenal superstar doesn't have longevity on his side, and United supporters would rather see a burgeoning world-class midfielder added to the ranks.

Ozil has been a consistent performer with Real Madrid and Germany over the years, but he has struggled to find the net in the English league.

The midfielder only scored five goals in the Premier League and Europe last term but provided 12 assists as his creativity remained potent.

Ozil remains a divisive figure among Arsenal supporters and football fans, but under the right manager, he's a talent who can deliver trophies.

United have an attack packed with speed and power, but they need an individual who can join the dots when play becomes slow and narrow.

Ozil has a delicate side to his play that Mourinho will appreciate, but the player's lack of a defensive mindset could see him be a loose fit in the Old Trafford manager's system.