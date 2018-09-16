Cristiano Ronaldo 'Happy' to Score 1st Juventus Goal, 'Was a Little Tense'

Claudio Villa./Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged he was "a little tense" prior to opening his Juventus account with a match-winning brace in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Scrutiny was at a high after the €100 million summer signing from Real Madrid failed to find the back of the net in his first three Serie A outings, but he told Mediaset (h/t Goal's Stephen Creek) of his relief to get off the mark:

"Sassuolo defend well, but we put in an intense performance and deserved to win.

"I really wanted to score these first goals and I'm happy to have found the net.

"This is football. The important thing is that the team wins. Obviously, I was a little tense with all the talk of Real Madrid and not scoring, but I thank my team-mates for supporting me throughout."

The 33-year-old added it was "only a matter of time" before he'd score and insisted he's "adapting well to Italian football" as manager Massimiliano Allegri hopes this is the beginning of the Ronaldo revolution in Serie A.

Ronaldo's first goal in Italy's top flight was a close-range strike early in the first half to open the scoring, but he made it 2-0 with a much more impressive left-footed drive that left goalkeeper Andrea Consigli rooted, via SportsCenter:

It's been an anxious wait since the deal was completed in July to see how the Portuguese will fare in a few league, and the Bianconeri were unsurprisingly eager to usher in their new star's arrival on the score charts:

Juventus face Valencia on Wednesday in what will be their first opportunity to see Ronaldo representing them in the UEFA Champions League.

He's won the competition on five occasions and been its top scorer in the last six successive campaigns, so it's hardly a shock to hear the veteran's raring to get going in Europe's elite tournament once again: "The Champions League is my favourite tournament. It's a very difficult group, we know that we can do well and Juve must focus on being the best."

ESPN FC illustrated how Real are the only team that got instant success out of Ronaldo, and his slower start in Serie A shouldn't be treated with any sense of panic just yet:

The forward has a long way to go before his record in Italy matches his previous accolades in Spain and England, but Sunday's brace was evidence that it was always a matter of when and not if for such a talent.

Sunday's victory was marred, however, when Douglas Costa received a red card in injury time for spitting in the mouth of opponent Federico Di Francesco, via Eleven Sports:

For Ronaldo, the game will nonetheless go down as a happy memory and the first such instance of him almost single-handedly bringing points to the Bianconeri.

Allegri and Co. won't want to rely too heavily on their newest prized asset, of course, but it bodes well for them that Ronaldo's ability to dictate results on his own hasn't disappeared after all.