Marcus Mariota Active vs. Texans After Elbow Injury; Blaine Gabbert May Start

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is active for the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans after suffering an elbow injury last week, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

While head coach Mike Vrabel has yet to make an announcement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Blaine Gabbert could start at quarterback for Tennessee.

Per Schefter, Mariota did minimal throwing during pregame warm-ups and struggled to grip the football.

On Friday, Vrabel said there was a good chance both Mariota and Gabbert would see action against the Texans, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport: "We are evaluating. Marcus is going to do everything he can to get ready, like every player is going to do. I would anticipate both of those guys playing at some point and time."

After practicing in full Wednesday, Mariota was limited on both Thursday and Friday.

Prior to suffering the elbow injury in last week's 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Mariotacompleted nine of 16 passes for 103 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 15 yards.

In relief, Gabbert went 11-of-22 for 117 yards with no touchdowns and one pick.

Mariota had 13 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions last season, but he went 9-6 as a starter and led the Titans to the playoffs. Tennessee also won a postseason game with Mariota at the helm.

Gabbert went 2-3 as a starter with the Arizona Cardinals last season, and the 2011 No. 10 overall draft pick owns an 11-34 record as a starter overall.

Sunday's game between the Titans and Texans is key since both teams are 0-1 and only 12 percent of teams to start 0-2 have reached the playoffs since 1990, per Yates.