Patriots Rumors: Kenny Britt to Work out Monday, Could Sign Contract with NE

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Kenny Britt #85 of the New England Patriots smiles during the New England Patriots practice on February 2,2018 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on February 4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

In need of reinforcements at wide receiver, the New England Patriots could bring back Kenny Britt

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Britt will work out for the Patriots on Monday and could receive a contract offer if his hamstring is healthy. 

Britt signed a two-year contract with the Patriots last December after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in the last three games of the regular season, recording just two catches for 23 yards. 

After the Patriots exercised the option year on Britt's deal, the 29-year-old was released in August after injuring his hamstring during mandatory minicamp. 

Wide receiver isn't a position of depth in New England. Julian Edelman is currently serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson are the Patriots' top three wideouts. 

Britt had a career-high 1,002 receiving yards with the Browns in 2016. He has averaged 15.6 yards per reception with 32 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons. 

