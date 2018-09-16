Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala Swap Deal Rumoured

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly set to offer Manchester United Paulo Dybala in a part-exchange deal for Paul Pogba.

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, the Bianconeri are prepared to swap the player and cash—a combined total value in the region of £150 million—to bring Pogba back to Turin.

Dybala played 90 minutes in Juve's opening Serie A match of the season, but was benched for their clash with Lazio and played just 10 minutes against Parma.

He's said to be thinking about his future and weighing up an exit that could even come in January, while Pogba has done little to defuse speculation about his discontent at Old Trafford.

When asked about his United future, the Frenchman said that while he was under contract at the club, "who knows what will happen in the next few months," per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the same publication, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho isn't any clearer on whether his star player will stay:

The midfielder returned to United from Juve in 2016 but has found it difficult to show more than flashes of his brilliance.

His inconsistent showing in United's 2-1 win over Watford neatly summarised his time at the club, per Squawka's Muhammad Butt:

Consistency was less of an issue during his time with Juventus, and the Bianconeri will be hoping he can recapture his best form by returning there.

As for Dybala, he has perhaps suffered not because of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival, but the form of Federico Bernardeschi, as Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren noted:

He's a player of immense talent, though:

If Pogba's consistency remains an issue for United, letting him go in exchange for a player of Dybala's quality could be a worthwhile move.

Indeed, such players are not available all too often, even to clubs of the Red Devils' stature and resources.