Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants Mauro Icardi

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi to Old Trafford.

According to Ole (h/t AS), the Red Devils boss is willing to spend heavily to sign the 25-year-old and is hoping the club will back him financially.

Icardi is believed to have a release clause of €110 million, but Mourinho also needs to convince him to swap the San Siro for Old Trafford, per AS.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.