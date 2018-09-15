Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants Mauro Icardi

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist ISeptember 15, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - AUGUST 26: Mauro Icardi of Internazionale during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Torino at the San Siro on August 26, 2018 in Milan Italy (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi to Old Trafford.

According to Ole (h/t AS), the Red Devils boss is willing to spend heavily to sign the 25-year-old and is hoping the club will back him financially. 

Icardi is believed to have a release clause of €110 million, but Mourinho also needs to convince him to swap the San Siro for Old Trafford, per AS.

