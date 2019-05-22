5-Star PF Jaden McDaniels Commits to Washington over Kentucky, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Washington Huskies received good news on Tuesday when highly touted recruit Jaden McDaniels committed to play college ball in Seattle.



McDaniels announced his decision via Twitter:

Per 247Sports, he had narrowed down his list to Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington.

Jaden's older brother, Jalen, played two seasons on the San Diego State squad before declaring for the NBA draft this year. However, Jaden made it clear to Percy Allen of the Seattle Times in April that he is his "own person."

While Jalen has already had a chance to show what he can do at the collegiate level, Jaden is just waiting for his moment. But as his MaxPreps highlight reel shows, the 6'11" power forward has some game:

His skill set was on full display during a 51-point performance as a senior at Federal Way High School, per Ballislife:

McDaniels opened up about his rise to stardom to Ballislife in December 2018, revealing he works out with Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma:

According to Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com, McDaniels once viewed Kentucky as his dream school because of his admiration for former Wildcats star John Wall. However, when it was time for him to choose his own career path, he made it known there was no longer a dream destination in play.

Ultimately, McDaniels took his time and did what he felt was best for himself.

"I'm really just taking my time and finding the right school," McDaniels told Allen in April. "It's a big deal because that's where you going to spend the rest of your ... however long you're there. I just feel like I'm going to take my time and when I feel like the time is right that’s when I'll probably make my decision."

The pull of playing close to home won out for the Washington native.

"That would be fun, just putting on for the city," McDaniels said in July 2018, per Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader. "Everybody's telling me to go to U-Dub, stay in the purple and gold. But I don't know what I'm going to do yet."

McDaniels had the opportunity to go play for a more storied program (Kentucky) or the school his brother attended (San Diego State), but the Huskies got the nod. It certainly didn't hurt that his travel teammates Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle had already been long committed to Washington.

As McDaniels told Allen, Tsohonis and Isaiah Stewart each made recruiting pitches on behalf of the Huskies. Those relationships may have played a factor in his decision as well.

In the end, the opportunity to play at Washington was too much for McDaniels to pass up.