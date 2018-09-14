Duron Harmon Fined over $26K for Hit on DeAndre Hopkins

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans is unable to make a reception as he is defended by Duron Harmon #21 and Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon has been fined $26,739 for his hit on Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Week 1, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Harmon was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet hit, which occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the Patriots' 27-20 victory.

Hopkins did not sustain any sort of head injury from the hit. He is, however, listed as questionable for Week 2 due to a foot injury.

Harmon finished the game with three combined tackles.

The 6'1", 205-pound defensive back is coming off a season in which he recorded 23 combined tackles, four interceptions and three passes defended. He sits behind veteran safety Patrick Chung on the team's depth chart.

A third-round pick in 2013, Harmon is in his sixth season in the NFL, all with the Patriots. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract back in March 2017 to remain with New England.

