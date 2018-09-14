Neymar Sits Out as Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria Fire PSG Past Saint-Etienne

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain coasted past Saint-Etienne 4-0 on Friday at the Parc des Princes, continuing their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season.

Julian Draxler's brilliant header gave the French champions a lead at the break before PSG turned on the style in the second half. Edinson Cavani slotted their second from the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria and Moussa Diaby added further gloss to the scoreline.

Most encouragingly for manager Thomas Tuchel would be that PSG were able to perform to such a high standard without a couple of key men. He rested Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the team's trip to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The match was an emotional occasion for the Saint-Etienne players as they paid tribute to their former player William Gomis, who died recently.

Per Get French Football News, his name was emblazoned on the back of the visitors' jerseys:

It's been a routine beginning to the 2018-19 campaign for PSG, and with that in mind, Tuchel took the decision to leave his two key attackers out on Friday.

Neymar and Mbappe sat alongside one another in the stands as they watched PSG make it five wins from five:

The early pattern of the game suggested this may be a testing night for the capital club, and Lois Diony missed a glorious chance to fire Les Verts ahead. A brilliant bit of improvisation from Draxler broke the stalemate.

In the 22nd minute, the Germany international latched onto a long pass, heading the ball up in the air. He then adjusted brilliantly, holding off a closing defender and nodding a brilliant effort beyond the goalkeeper for his first goal of the campaign:

While Saint-Etienne posed a threat on the break and from set pieces at times, from that point on, it was always going to be an uphill struggle for them, even with the score still 1-0 at half-time.

In the second period, the class of the French champions did begin to show and a weary Saint-Etienne defence started to make mistakes. Loic Perrin made a costly one inside his own penalty area, hauling Cavani down, and the Uruguayan got up to convert from the spot.

So far this season the PSG No. 9 has been deadly in front of goal, per OptaJean:

From there, it was plain sailing for the Parisians, as they started to cut through their opponents freely. With 14 minutes remaining, Di Maria found space in the penalty area and slammed home from close range.

There was a big moment for Diaby, who was alert at the back post in the 84th minute to tuck home his first Ligue 1 goal for the club.

Graphic designer Emilio Sansolini summed up how dominant PSG have been this season:

The Paris giants are expected to dominate the domestic scene again, having won all three trophies available to them last term. What happens at Liverpool in a white-hot atmosphere on Tuesday will likely give us a stronger indication of where this side ranks among Europe's best.