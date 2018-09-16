B/R's Best Reads of the Week of September 16

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Feeling the Pressure: Eli Manning out to Prove Giants Right for Gambling on Him

The Giants' decision to stick with 37-year-old Eli Manning could go down as one of the biggest blunders in NFL history. But he says he's ready to prove it won't.

How Kobe Bryant Led the Rebirth of USA Basketball

Kobe opens up on how he taught Bron, D-Wade and the rest of 2008 Olympic squad ‘Mamba Mentality.’

Mike Marjama Has a New Major League Mission

Mike Marjama retired from MLB after 15 games to help people with eating disorders. Now, he opens up about his own struggles.