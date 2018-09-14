Dean Ambrose Discusses Health Scare Before Surgery: 'I Nearly Died'

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose said Friday that an infection nearly cost him his life following surgery to repair a torn triceps tendon.

In an interview with Greg Luca of The Monitor, Ambrose discussed the frightening experience:

"It was just one nightmare after another. It was a pretty challenging period of time to go through. I ended up having two different surgeries. I had this MRSA, Staph infection. I nearly died. I was in the hospital for a week plugged up to this antibiotic drip thing, and I was on all these antibiotics for months that make you puke and crap your pants."

Ambrose managed to overcome the infection and return to WWE in August, eight months after landing on the shelf.

In addition to the infection, Ambrose said he had to undergo two separate surgeries on his triceps since the injury didn't heal properly:

"So it was a pretty rough time. My arm wasn't healing correctly, and my triceps. It's kind of an indeterminate period where I initially hurt it. ... By the time I finally went and got the first surgery, my triceps was already starting to atrophy and look weird. I wasn't able to flex my triceps for a really long time. And then the first surgery didn't really, something went wrong in the process. Probably due to that infection. It's kind of hard to say when that really even got in my body. ... But for a minute there, it was getting scary. By the time I got that second surgery, it was March, I think. My arm was so shrunken and skeletal that it was weird. I hadn't been able to move it or flex it in so long that I was starting to get scared I wasn't ever going to get it back."

Although the infection was cleaned out during Ambrose's first surgery, he said things had gotten significantly worse when he went back for a second procedure since there was "goo" that prevented the injury from healing.

Ambrose returned to television on the final episode of Raw prior to SummerSlam. At the SummerSlam pay-per-view, Ambrose was in Seth Rollins' corner when he defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The Lunatic Fringe then faced Ziggler the next night on Raw in his first match since returning.

Ambrose said it felt good to finally be back in the squared circle: "To go from not being able to eat my Froot Loops, to being able to get back in the ring and throw people around and throw punches and do everything back to normal, it was a very gratifying feeling."

Since returning, the 32-year-old veteran has also reformed The Shield with Rollins and Universal champion Roman Reigns to feud with Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

On Sunday at Hell in a Cell, Ambrose will compete in his first pay-per-view match since November 2017. Ambrose will team with Rollins to face Ziggler and McIntyre in a bout for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).