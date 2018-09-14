Juventus Transfer News: Mousa Dembele Reportedly Offered Amid Exit Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mousa Dembele has reportedly offered himself to Juventus, with his current Tottenham Hotspur contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, Inter Milan and Napoli tried to sign the Belgium international during the summer, but Spurs were looking for €30 million. Chinese clubs are also said to be interested, and Dembele could still sign a new contract with his current club.

Per Romano, Dembele would ask for wages of over €6 million, which could prove a problem. Dan King of The Sun previously reported Chinese clubs are willing to pay him significant wages.

The 31-year-old has been a steady presence in Spurs' midfield for years, moving to the club in 2012. While his contributions often go overlooked, his ability to retain the ball and add some calm to the team are crucial.

He seems to be moving ever closer to the exit door, however, with rumours persisting. With his contract set to expire, he could be in for one more major payday next summer.

It would be a surprise to see Juventus open up their wallets, however. The Italian champions already have a wealth of options in central midfield and only just signed Sami Khedira to a new deal:

The German, Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic have been favourites of manager Massimiliano Allegri for some time, while Emre Can joined the club in the summer and Rodrigo Bentancur's performance at the World Cup suggests he's in for a breakout year.

There's also star prospect Rolando Mandragora, who moved to Udinese in a deal that includes a buyback clause, per ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell. With so many options to choose from, the Bianconeri are unlikely to spend a large portion of their wage budget on yet another central midfielder who isn't getting any younger.

Belgian players haven't been afraid to make the move to China even in their prime, with Axel Witsel paving the way and Yannick Carrasco following suit. The transfers didn't impact the international careers of either player, so it's an example Dembele could follow.

An extension with his current club would also make sense, as Spurs still rely heavily on the controlling midfielder.