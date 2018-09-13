Dwyane Wade on Future: 'I Wish I Had an Answer' on Possible Return

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade still doesn't know if he is returning to the NBA for the 2018-19 season.

"I wish I had an answer for you," he said Thursday, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. "I don't have it today."

The 36-year-old is deciding on whether to return for his 16th season in the NBA.

He also hasn't indicated he will make his decision any time soon, saying that it could come after the team's media day Sept. 24.

"Whichever day the decision comes, it comes," Wade added. "And that's the right day, whatever date that is."

The 12-time All-Star has been non-committal about a return since the end of last season, although he continues to indicate he would only play for the Heat if he comes back.

Team president Pat Riley also hasn't pressured the guard into making a choice, saying in July he would continue to give Wade "more time" to make a decision, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Wade was traded to the Heat midway through last season, rejoining the team where he spent the first 13 years of his NBA career. He averaged 12.0 points and 3.4 assists per game in 21 regular-season appearances before averaging 16.6 points per game in the playoffs.