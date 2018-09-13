A.J. Green, Andy Dalton Fantasy Trade Value After 3 1st-Half TDs vs. Ravens

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Suddenly, the Cincinnati Bengals are a fantasy gold mine.

Less than a week after Andy Dalton threw for 243 yards and a pair of scores in Cincinnati's season opener, the Bengals signal-caller broke out and found A.J. Green for three of his four first-half scores against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Those two have now connected on four scores so far this season after Green opened his season by burning the Indianapolis Colts for a 38-yard touchdown.

Understandably, fantasy owners who spent a high pick on Green or rolled the dice on Dalton are now giddy. Not only are they churning out week-winning efforts, but their respective trade values are skyrocketing during the season's early sell-high window.

Andy Dalton

Unless you're playing in a two-quarterback league or a super-flex format, Dalton is likely sitting on the waiver wire.

Dalton was owned in just 28 percent of Yahoo leagues entering Thursday night given the overall depth at the position, and odds are your fellow owners won't be knocking down the door to swing a trade for him.

However, if you have rostered Dalton as a second quarterback and he's currently collecting dust on your bench, it could be worth exploring whether an owner who has a quarterback with an uncertain medical situation wants some peace of mind.

In other words, keep a close eye on the health of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the coming days with both of their statuses for Week 2 up in the air.

At the very least, Dalton could net you a quality depth piece at receiver or running back given his blistering start to the season.

A.J. Green

If you're going to try and capitalize on Green's season-opening surge, it's worth swinging for the fences.

Green owned an average draft position of 21.6 entering the regular season, according to FantasyPros.com, and it would be foolish to move him for anything less than a star-studded package at this rate.

With that in mind, it's a good idea to take the pulse of owners around your league who have rostered top receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins—both of whom failed to find pay dirt in Week 1.

Should they come up empty-handed in that regard again, it's likely some panic will set in. And with Green due for some regression in the scoring department, it would behoove savvy owners to try and capitalize on his value while it is at its peak.