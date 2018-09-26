Brewers Clinch Berth in 2018 MLB Playoffs with Win over Cardinals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched a spot in the 2018 MLB postseason with a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, completing a sweep over the team that was right behind them in the standings.

Milwaukee (92-67) also tied the Chicago Cubs on top of the National League Central in game balance, although the Cubs are ahead by percentage points.

It snaps a seven-year playoff drought, as the Brewers' last postseason appearance came in 2011. They made it to the NLCS then before the Cardinals eliminated them in six games.

With a postseason spot wrapped up, all of Milwaukee's moves since the end of the 2017 season have been rewarded. The team signed center fielder Lorenzo Cain and traded for right fielder Christian Yelich during the offseason before acquiring infielder Mike Moustakas, infielder Jonathan Schoop, starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez and outfielder Curtis Granderson during the summer.

Yelich has been nothing short of spectacular, contending for the NL batting title by hitting .321 in his first year in Milwaukee while adding 33 home runs, 34 doubles and 104 RBI. His incredible season has been highlighted by him hitting for the cycle against the Cincinnati Reds twice in less than a month:

Meanwhile, Cain (.311 average) has also proved to be a valuable bat atop the lineup, with Jesus Aguilar (34 home runs), Travis Shaw (31 home runs) and Ryan Braun (18 home runs) providing the power.

The Brewers have an offense that can get into a slugfest with any team in baseball. Their fate will ultimately come down to the pitching staff, which brought Gonzalez in to try to provide some stability.

Milwaukee will look to finish the regular season on a strong note while positioning itself for the postseason as it attempts to bring home a first World Series title.