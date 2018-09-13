Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, More Highlight WWE News Roundup for Sept. 13

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Bleacher Report is bringing you all the latest news from the WWE Universe this week.

Daniel Bryan's Botched Return

Expectations were high for Daniel Bryan when he was cleared to return in March after being forced to retire in 2016 due to injuries.

Dave Meltzer said on Wednesday's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News' H. Jenkins) some people within WWE think the company has missed an opportunity to capitalize on Bryan's popularity:

“The whole Daniel Bryan booking since WrestleMania, that actually should go down as promotional malpractice. As over as he was when he first made the comeback to where he is now. He’s still popular and they’ll chant but it’s like he’s just a guy… even guys in the company you know bring it up.”

“On the road he’s more than ‘just a guy’ but they’ll go like: ‘Yeah, you watch the TV he’s just a guy on the roster and he should be so much more than that.'”

Bryan's return at WrestleMania turned into a disappointment because Shane McMahon was given the bulk of the work in their tag match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Throwing him into a feud with Big Cass, who is limited in the ring, immediately afterwards didn't do him any favors.

His current feud with The Miz is one of the most prominent on SmackDown Live, so hopefully WWE is able to get the leader of the "Yes Movement" back on track.

Brie Bella Speaks About WWE Future

Bryan's wife, Brie Bella, also made her return to WWE in January, including taking part in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble. She went on hiatus after WrestleMania 32 and gave birth to the couple's first child in May 2017.

Bella is currently preparing to team with Bryan at Hell in a Cell on Sunday in a mixed tag match against The Miz and Maryse, though her comeback may not be a long one.

“I hope to be around for a little bit,” Bella told Yahoo Sports' Anthony Sulla-Heffinger. “The Danielsons do want baby No. 2 so that’s something that is on the horizon. If I can come back for a couple of months or more that’s heaven for me.”

The former WWE Divas champion also opened up about being asked to be part of the feud between Bryan and The Miz.

“As a wife, sitting back and seeing this story build with Miz, it’s really fun,” Bella said. “When they called me and asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to.’ I feel like this has layers and I feel that Miz and Bryan have something so powerful there that Maryse and I can add a little more oomph to it.”

Aside from the Rumble, Sunday's event will mark Bella's first pay-per-view match since WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.

Velveteen Dream Teasing Matt Riddle Feud

With Matt Riddle set to join NXT after signing with WWE's developmental promotion in August, he's entering a feud upon making his debut.

If Velveteen Dream's tweet is to be believed, it seems like Riddle may have found someone willing to take him on:

Riddle's moniker is the "King of Bros." The former UFC fighter even has the Twitter handle "Super King of Bros."

A feud between Dream and Riddle would be perfect for both competitors. Dream is ready for a new challenge after defeating EC3 at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

Riddle should be featured in a prominent rivalry as he begins his journey toward superstardom in WWE. NXT would have two months to build the rivalry before its next Takeover show on Nov. 17.