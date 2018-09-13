Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Vikings 'No Layup,' Per Packers HC Mike McCarthy

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't a lock to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, McCarthy said: "This is no layup. That's why it's a day-to-day situation."

Rodgers suffered a knee injury during the first half of Green Bay's Week 1 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He was taken to the locker room on a cart but returned to start the second half.

The veteran signal-caller missed practice Wednesday and Thursday to rehab his knee.

While Rodgers was hobbled by the injury, it didn't impact his play, as he threw for 286 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Chicago.

Rodgers led Green Bay to a 24-23 win despite the fact that the Packers trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter.

In an interview with ESPN after the game, Rodgers was insistent that he would play against Minnesota. Per Demovsky, one Packers player said, "The vibe feels like he's going to try [to play]."

Rodgers told Demovsky that he would have no issue playing without any practice time this week.

If it is determined that Rodgers can't go Sunday, DeShone Kizer will start in his place. Kizer saw some action in the first half against Chicago, going 4-of-7 for 55 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

After Cleveland selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, Kizer started 15 games for the Browns last season. Kizer went 0-15 and threw for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and an NFL-worst 22 interceptions.

On Sunday, the Packers will face a Vikings defense that ranked second in the NFL last season against the pass. In Week 1, the Vikes limited San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to 261 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 15-of-33 passing.