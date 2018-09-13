David Wright to Be Activated for Mets' Final Homestand After Various Injuries

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Mets third baseman David Wright will be activated to the 40-man roster Sept. 25 ahead of his long-awaited return to the lineup Sept. 29 during the team's final homestand.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com provided the updated timetable Thursday and passed along comments from the seven-time All-Star, who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2016 because of spinal stenosis along with enduring neck and shoulder injuries.

"It's truly been an honor to take the field with you, and serve as your captain," Wright told reporters about his teammates. "To the fans, words can't address my gratitude."

Tina Cervasio of Fox 5 NY highlighted more of Wright's remarks:

The 35-year-old Virginia native hinted the late-season appearances could mark the end of his career, though he didn't answer directly when asked if he'll retire.

"Physically, the way I feel right now, and from what the docs told me, there's not going to be any improvement," he said. "So I don't see [playing full time again] as a possibility."

Wright posted a .904 OPS with 18 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 112 games in 2013.

His impact has steadily faded since then, however. His OPS dropped to .698 the following season before playing 38 and 37 games, respectively, over the next two years because of injuries. He missed all of 2017.

After a few halted comeback attempts, he finally made it out for a rehab assignment in the Mets' minor league system last month. He struggled, posting a .171/.209/.195 triple-slash line with no homers across 41 at-bats in the minors.

The Mets, who own a 66-78 record, will soon get eliminated from playoff contention. That provides additional incentive to give Wright a chance to play in the majors again in front of the home fans at Citi Field, especially if retirement is his next step.

It's unclear whether the two-time Gold Glove Award winner will be available for pinch-hitting or defensive-replacement duties during the three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are trying to lock down the NL East division title and a playoff berth, starting Sept. 25.

The Mets then close out the regular season when they take on the Miami Marlins, with the middle contest of that three-game set scheduled as Wright's return to the starting lineup.