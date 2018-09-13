Report: Tottenham Hotspur Missed Out on Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio in 2014

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly missed out on signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in 2014, with the Spain international agreeing to a deal with Los Blancos later in the year.

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), scout Ramon Planes―now with Barcelona―recommended the 22-year-old to Spurs after seeing him in action, but the club didn't follow up.

Sport Witness added Barcelona were also looking at the player when he signed for Los Blancos from Mallorca.

