Report: Tottenham Hotspur Missed Out on Real Madrid Star Marco Asensio in 2014

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Marco Asensio of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and CD Leganes at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 1, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly missed out on signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in 2014, with the Spain international agreeing to a deal with Los Blancos later in the year.

According to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), scout Ramon Planes―now with Barcelona―recommended the 22-year-old to Spurs after seeing him in action, but the club didn't follow up.

Sport Witness added Barcelona were also looking at the player when he signed for Los Blancos from Mallorca.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

