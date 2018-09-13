Chris Jericho: 'It's Fun to Not Work for Vince Right Now'

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Chris Jericho is a WWE legend and future Hall of Famer, but he is relishing the opportunity to build his brand in other wrestling companies across the world.

Appearing Wednesday on SiriusXM's Busted Open (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joseph James), Jericho talked about what it's like to work outside the constraints of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: "In WWE when you work there, once again, you gotta go with whatever it is that he wants to go with. That's fine. When you work for Vince, that's just the way it is, but it's fun to not work for Vince right now and have some of these other ideas you can kind of explore."

Jericho is the current IWGP Intercontinental champion after beating Tetsuya Naito for the title at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion in June.

That came after his match against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January.

Most recently, Jericho made a surprise appearance at the All In pay-per-view on Sept. 1. After Omega's win over Pentagon Jr., Jericho attacked Omega while dressed like Pentagon and announced that he would face Omega again in a rematch on a cruise in October.

His appearance at All In was the first time he took part in a televised wrestling show outside WWE in the United States since leaving WCW in 1999.

Jericho seemingly has an open-door policy with WWE, though, since he took part in April's Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

He also appeared in a backstage segment for the 25th anniversary of Raw in January after his match with Omega.

With Jericho's friend, Don Callis, in a position of power for Impact Wrestling, there has also been talk about Jericho doing some shots for that company.

When asked on Twitter in July if he would consider working for Impact Wrestling, Jericho responded, "Of course!"

Jericho is essentially calling his own shots at this point in his career, and not knowing where he may turn up next has added a major level of intrigue to the wrestling business across the globe.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).