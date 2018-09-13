Batista Says He Wasn't Invited to WWE SmackDown's 1,000th Episode

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Batista was a longtime staple on WWE SmackDown, but it doesn't seem like the six-time world champion will be present when the blue brand celebrates its 1,000th episode.

The Animal responded to a tweet Wednesday about his potentially appearing on the 1,000th edition of SmackDown Live in October, revealing he hasn't been invited:

SmackDown's 1,000th episode will air on Oct. 23 from Batista's hometown of Washington, D.C.

The 49-year-old hasn't made an appearance for WWE since departing the company for the second time in 2014.

After leaving in 2010, he returned for a brief run in 2014 in which he won the Royal Rumble match and main-evented WrestleMania 30 in a Triple Threat against Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton.

Batista has been critical of WWE and its creative process at times, but he told What Culture Wrestling in August that he has an interest in returning:

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Batista said: "I have to say that it's something I think about daily. I miss it daily. I love it; I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that's just who I am. I'm a physical performer, and I miss it every day."

Batista has become a crossover star since leaving WWE due primarily to his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series.

He also helped anchor SmackDown for years in the mid-2000s, and there is little doubt that he is among the Superstars most often viewed as synonymous with the blue brand.

WWE figures to have a treasure trove of legends on hand for SmackDown's 1,000th episode celebration, but if Batista isn't present, there will be a glaring omission.

