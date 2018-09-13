Report: Chelsea, Manchester United Target Marco Verratti Set for New PSG Deal

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Marco Verratti is reportedly set to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain by signing a new contract to 2023.

According to ESPN (h/t Le10Sport, via Calciomercato), the midfielder will pen a deal worth €7 million (£6.2 million) per year that will tie him to PSG for two years longer than his current terms.



Calciomercato noted he was a target for Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer transfer window, but the 25-year-old remained with Ligue 1 champions.



He was also heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, per Jack Austin of The Independent.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The prestige of the clubs linked with the Italy international is an indication as to just how highly he is rated among Europe's central midfielders.

Despite his relative youth, he is already hugely experienced having been a key part of PSG's first team since joining the club from Pescara in 2012.

A five-time Ligue 1 winner, Verratti has also been a regular in the UEFA Champions League in the last six seasons, although he has been unable to help them get past the quarter-final stage.

That could change this year, though, with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already looking in fantastic form in Ligue 1.

Assuming Verratti does put pen to paper on a new deal soon, PSG will be delighted to have him committed until 2023 as he is one of their most valuable assets.