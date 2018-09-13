Heat Trade Rumors: 'At Least 1 Team' Offered 1st-Round Pick for Josh Richardson

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Miami Heat were reportedly offered a first-round pick by at least one team in exchange for small forward Josh Richardson earlier this offseason, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jackson noted that the Heat turned down the offer and have shown no interest in dealing Richardson.

In September 2017, the Heat signed Richardson to a four-year, $42 million contract extension, per Spotrac.

He has three years remaining on the deal and is slated to make over $10 million in 2018-19.

The 24-year-old is coming off a career season, as he started 81 games and averaged 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Richardson also shot 45.1 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range.

During his three-year NBA career, Richardson has far outperformed his draft status as a second-round pick out of Tennessee in 2015.

While the Heat are lacking when it comes to superstar players, they are one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

Richardson is one of nine players who averaged double digits in scoring for the Heat last season, and he ranked fourth on the team in points per game behind Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters and Hassan Whiteside.

He is expected to start at small forward once again in 2018-19 with Justise Winslow serving as the primary backup.