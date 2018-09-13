Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Enthralled' by Piotr Zielinski Amid Napoli Contract Talk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly "enthralled" with Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, but the Partenopei are hoping to tie him down on a new contract. 

According to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Klopp remains an admirer of Zielinski, whom he missed out on in 2016 when he opted to join Napoli from Udinese, though it will be "almost impossible" to sign him in January.

The Serie A side want to tie him down to a new deal until 2022, though, which would see his release clause increase from €65 million (£57.8 million) to "at least €100 million" (£89 million).

                           

