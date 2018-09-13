United States La Liga Game Reportedly in Jeopardy After Spanish FA, FIFA Meeting

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 20: Lionel Messi (L) and Andres Iniesta (R) of FC Barcelona lift up the Spanish La Liga 2015-2016 season trophy before the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 20, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona's proposed January clash against Girona in Miami is under threat after the Spanish FA, FIFA and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez all "voiced their disapproval" over plans for La Liga games to be played in the United States. 

According to Marca (h/t Football Espana), Sanchez met with Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales and FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday, and all three parties expressed concerns about the proposal. 

Rubiales and Infantino both expressed concerns about the proposal's impact on La Liga, the players and fans, while the Spanish government specifically has worries over Girona and Barcelona's initial involvement and the impact it could have on the Catalan independence movement, the report added.

Last month it was announced that a 15-year deal had been agreed between La Liga and Relevent, a sports promotion company backed by Miami Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, to expand the Spanish game in North America.

The reaction to the deal was not overly positive. La Liga players were said to be "outraged" after not being consulted on the plan, per BBC Sport's Matt Davis.

Meanwhile, concerns were expressed over how the deal would affect local fans of La Liga clubs, per ESPN FC.

The latest reaction from Sanchez, Rubiales and Infantino is a big setback and could well mean that Barcelona versus Girona does not go ahead in Miami as scheduled on January 26.

However, it seems unlikely the entire 15-year deal will be scrapped altogether. 

