Liverpool Need to Adopt Bayern Munich's Winning Mentality, Says Xherdan Shaqiri

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri believes the club should take a leaf out of Bayern Munich's book and adopt their winning mentality if they're to win the title.

Shaqiri, who won back-to-back Bundesligas with Bayern in 2013 and 2014, is hoping his new club can emulate their approach and enjoy similar success.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, he said:

"At Bayern Munich, they have only the mentality to win titles. Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in the world. Last year they had a very good year. Sadly they didn't win a title. Now we try to make a step forward and try to win titles. That's the most important thing now and it has to be our goal—to win titles."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.