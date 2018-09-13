Liverpool Need to Adopt Bayern Munich's Winning Mentality, Says Xherdan Shaqiri

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri believes the club should take a leaf out of Bayern Munich's book and adopt their winning mentality if they're to win the title. 

Shaqiri, who won back-to-back Bundesligas with Bayern in 2013 and 2014, is hoping his new club can emulate their approach and enjoy similar success.

Per the Mirror's Darren Lewis, he said:

"At Bayern Munich, they have only the mentality to win titles. Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in the world. Last year they had a very good year. Sadly they didn't win a title. Now we try to make a step forward and try to win titles. That's the most important thing now and it has to be our goal—to win titles."

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Real Madrid Have $432M to Spend on a Galactico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Have $432M to Spend on a Galactico

    via AS.com

    Aguero Feeling at His Best 'In Years' 💪

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Aguero Feeling at His Best 'In Years' 💪

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Benched Dybala Will Leave Juventus in Jan, Claims His Old President

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benched Dybala Will Leave Juventus in Jan, Claims His Old President

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Tottenham vs. Liverpool Is Biggest Game of Season So Far

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Tottenham vs. Liverpool Is Biggest Game of Season So Far

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report