Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Leave Chelsea on Loan If He Can't Match Sarri's Demands

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has said a loan move away from Chelsea in January is a possibility if he can't force his way into the plans of manager Maurizio Sarri. 

Loftus-Cheek is learning from Sarri and assistant boss Gianfranco Zola in a bid to fit in with the boss' tactical demands, but he said he could head back to Crystal Palace, where he spent last season on loan.

Per the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, of the idea of returning to Palace on another loan, he said:

"Possibly, but it is still far away, there are still a lot of games to play. Right now my focus is Chelsea and learning at Chelsea. That [Palace] is in the future and we will deal with that when it comes.

"There are a lot of games coming up so there will be more opportunities for players who are not playing every week."

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

