Breanna Stewart, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi Headline All-WNBA 1st Team

Joshua Huston/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to the WNBA Finals and won the league's MVP award this season, but she isn't done adding to her list of accomplishments.

The league named its All-WNBA First Team on Wednesday, and Stewart was among the honorees alongside Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings, Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics, Tiffany Hayes of the Atlanta Dream and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury.

The league also announced its All-WNBA Second Team, which featured Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Wings, Brittney Griner of the Mercury, Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx, Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks and Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky.

According to the WNBA's official release, Stewart was the only unanimous first-team selection with her name appearing on all 39 ballots.

It is no surprise considering how dominant she has been this season, which was just her third in the league. She took home MVP after finishing second in the WNBA in points per game (21.8), third in rebounds per game (8.4), seventh in blocked shots per game (1.44), eighth in steals per game (1.35) and eighth in three-point percentage (41.5) all while playing for a formidable squad.

Stewart impressed on both sides of the ball, was difficult to stop on the blocks or while attacking the lane, and stretched her game to the outside with her sharp shooting from deep.

Still, she couldn't top Cambage in scoring (23.0 points per game) even though the Wings center was playing in the WNBA for the first time since 2013. She and Hayes were named to the First Team for the first time, while Delle Donne earned her third career nod.

The other name that jumps out on the first-team selections is Taurasi considering her status as arguably the greatest player in league history.

While her Mercury lost to Stewart's Storm in the Western Conference Finals, Taurasi earned her record 10th selection on the first team. She also passed Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie for the most selections to either the first or second team with 13.

She is an all-time legend and was once again one of the best players in the WNBA at 36 years old.