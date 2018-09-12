Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 12

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Wednesday was night two of the second Mae Young Classic tournament. Last week's show got the tourney off to a great start, so WWE was looking to continue the momentum with this week's episode.

A few names from last year's tournament returned this week along with some newcomers, a former TNA Superstar and an American Ninja Warrior contestant who has been training at the Performance Center in Florida.

With the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey as the Raw women's champion and this event, WWE has put a lot of focus on the women's division right now.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of the Mae Young Classic.