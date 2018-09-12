Usain Bolt Said He Felt Like 'Kid in Candy Store' During Zero-Gravity Flight

Milos Krivokapic/Associated Press

Gravity or no gravity, Usain Bolt is the fast man in the world galaxy.

On Wednesday, Bolt posted a video of himself running in a zero-gravity race:

Afterward, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist said he felt like a "kid in a candy store" while running in unique circumstances, per the Associated Press.

Bolt, 32, has competed in three Summer Olympics in his career, going three-for-three in golds during his most recent appearance at the Games in Rio in 2016.