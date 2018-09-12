Usain Bolt Said He Felt Like 'Kid in Candy Store' During Zero-Gravity Flight

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

In this frame grab image the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, enjoys a zero-gravity flight over France, courtesy of a champagne producer, near Vatry, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Aboard an Airbus A310 plane, the 32-year-old Jamaican caught a free-floating globule of champagne in his mouth and ran in low-gravity conditions. (Milos Krivokapic/APTN via AP)
Milos Krivokapic/Associated Press

Gravity or no gravity, Usain Bolt is the fast man in the world galaxy. 

On Wednesday, Bolt posted a video of himself running in a zero-gravity race:

Afterward, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist said he felt like a "kid in a candy store" while running in unique circumstances, per the Associated Press.

Bolt, 32, has competed in three Summer Olympics in his career, going three-for-three in golds during his most recent appearance at the Games in Rio in 2016.

