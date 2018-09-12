Usain Bolt Said He Felt Like 'Kid in Candy Store' During Zero-Gravity Flight

Usain Bolt Said He Felt Like 'Kid in Candy Store' During Zero-Gravity FlightSeptember 12, 2018
Gravity or no gravity, Usain Bolt is the fast man in the world galaxy.
On Wednesday, Bolt posted a video of himself running in a zero-gravity race:
Usain St. Leo Bolt @usainbolt
Running in Zero Gravity @GHMUMM. #DareWinCelebrate #NextVictory 🚀 https://t.co/5P5CACcLOx
Afterward, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist said he felt like a "kid in a candy store" while running in unique circumstances, per the Associated Press.
Usain St. Leo Bolt @usainbolt
Zero Gravity is a out of this world experience 🚀🚀🍾🍾 @GHMUMM #DareWinCelebrate #NextVictory https://t.co/GNmf0PuQxu
Bolt, 32, has competed in three Summer Olympics in his career, going three-for-three in golds during his most recent appearance at the Games in Rio in 2016.
