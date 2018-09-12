Ric Flair Reportedly Married Fiancee Wendy Barlow at Resort in Florida

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair married fiancee Wendy Barlow Wednesday in Florida, TMZ Sports reported.

It would appear Flair's tweet from earlier in the day now has its proper context:

His daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair, shared a photo from the ceremony:

In addition to Charlotte Flair, former world champions Dolph Ziggler and The Undertaker attended the ceremony.

According to TMZ, Flair and Barlow had been together for six years before getting married. The two crossed paths much earlier, during Flair's return to WCW in 1993.

Barlow was his storyline maid, Fifi, during his "Flair for the Gold" talk show segment. She also involved herself in Flair's World Heavyweight Championship match with Rick Rude at Fall Brawl 1993.

Together, Flair and Barlow were featured in a 2013 episode of Celebrity Wife Swap, which included "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Much has changed for Flair in a little over a year. Barlow wrote on Facebook in August 2017 the 69-year-old was in the hospital with "multiple organ problems" and remained in critical condition. Doctors subsequently placed Flair in a medically induced coma, and he said in September 2017 he had been on life support for 10 days before making a full recovery.