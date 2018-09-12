Aaron Rodgers: Knee Injury Is a Sprain, Gets 'A Little Better Every Day'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is helped off the field after being injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed on Wednesday that he suffered a knee sprain in Week 1 and has been "pretty sore the last three days," according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

While his status for Week 2 is uncertain, the veteran signal-caller noted that he has been feeling "a little better every day," per Demovsky.

"I want to play obviously," Rodgers said. "Just taking it one day at a time. See how it feels tomorrow and see how it feels Friday, Saturday and hopefully ready to go Sunday."

He did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

