Antoine Griezmann Says Omission from FIFA's The Best Award 'Bothers' Him

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

France's forward Antoine Griezmann lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. - France won the World Cup for the second time in their history after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann has said he's been left annoyed at the omission of himself and team-mates from FIFA's Best Men's Player Award.

It was confirmed recently that three players in contention for the prize were Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

It meant that despite France's triumph at the FIFA World Cup, no representative from the squad will be in contention to be crowned as the governing body's best player. Griezmann said he has issues with the selection process at an event on Tuesday, per Robin Bairner of Goal.

"The Best bothers me," said the Atletico star. "It’s a FIFA award and there’s no Frenchmen. It’s weird."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

