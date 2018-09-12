Paul Pierce Says He Has Better Shot at NBA Comeback Than Andrew Bynum

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

Indiana Pacers center Andrew Bynum (17) in action while playing the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2014. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ MAST/Associated Press

Even though Andrew Bynum is working to making a comeback, Paul Pierce isn't optimistic about the former All-Star center's chances of returning to the NBA

During Wednesday's episode of The Jump on ESPN (h/t ESPN's Rachel Nichols), Pierce dismissed Bynum's comeback attempt as nothing. 

"I have a better chance of probably coming back than Andrew Bynum," Pierce said. "He's been out of the game four years. This is only my second year out of the game."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers gave Bynum permission to use their facilities to work out as he attempts a comeback. 

A first-round pick by the Lakers in 2005, Bynum won two NBA titles with the team in 2008-09 and 2009-10. 

Injuries were a problem for Bynum during his professional tenure. The New Jersey native missed at least six games in eight of his nine seasons, including the entire 2012-13 campaign. 

Despite making just 26 appearances in 2013-14, Bynum performed well in a limited role with 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. That was his final season in the NBA to this point. 

Bynum, 30, was also a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. 

Pierce, who will turn 41 on Oct. 13, last played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 3.2 points per game and shot 40 percent from the field. 

Related

    Bron Does Dares for 'I Promise' School

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bron Does Dares for 'I Promise' School

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Noah Not in T-Wolves' Plans

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Noah Not in T-Wolves' Plans

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: Welcome to the NBA's Hall of Absurdities

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: Welcome to the NBA's Hall of Absurdities

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com

    Green: Kawhi Will Have Hard Time Leaving Toronto

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Green: Kawhi Will Have Hard Time Leaving Toronto

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report