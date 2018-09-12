Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Pre-UFC 229 Press Conference Announced

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

Conor McGregor speaks during a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The UFC is going to get an early start building toward the UFC 229 showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. 

Per MMA Fighting's Dave Doyle, the promotion has scheduled a pre-fight press conference between the two superstars at Radio City Music Hall in New York City at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 20. 

There will likely be plenty of fireworks when McGregor and Nurmagomedov are under the same roof. 

During a UFC 223 media day in April, McGregor and members of his crew stormed into the Barclays Center and attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other fighters who were on the card. 

McGregor was arrested as a result of the incident and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in July. The former UFC champion was required to do five days of community service and attend three days of an anger management program under terms of his plea deal. 

The attack came two days after Nurmagomedov was involved in a confrontation with fellow UFC fighter Artem Lobov, who trains at the same gym in Ireland as McGregor. 

UFC 229 will take place on Oct. 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be McGregor's first mixed martial arts fight since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. 

