Neymar Reportedly Has 2019 Transfer 'Agreement in Principle' with Real Madrid

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

PSG's Neymar goes for the ball during their League One soccer match between Nimes and Paris Saint-Germain at Jean-Bouin stadium in Nimes, southern France, Saturday Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Claude Paris/Associated Press

Real Madrid will reportedly attempt to complete the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019 after reaching an "agreement in principle" with the Brazil international striker.

French source Le10 Sport (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express) has reported talks have been ongoing between Real and Neymar's father, who also acts as the 26-year-old's agent.

Those talks are said to have borne fruit, even though PSG would still need to consent to a sale before Neymar can sign a contract with Los Blancos.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

