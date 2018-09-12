Marc Overmars Rules out Frenkie de Jong Transfer Amid Barcelona Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's chances of signing Frenkie de Jong this season don't look good after Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars ruled out selling the 21-year-old during the January transfer window.

Barca pursued De Jong during the summer and remain keen, but Overmars remains adamant the interest will go nowhere, per AS (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward): "Barcelona can return in January if they want, but no player will leave."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.