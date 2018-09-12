Marc Overmars Rules out Frenkie de Jong Transfer Amid Barcelona Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 2: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Ajax at the GelreDome on September 2, 2018 in Arnhem Netherlands (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's chances of signing Frenkie de Jong this season don't look good after Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars ruled out selling the 21-year-old during the January transfer window. 

Barca pursued De Jong during the summer and remain keen, but Overmars remains adamant the interest will go nowhere, per AS (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward): "Barcelona can return in January if they want, but no player will leave."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

