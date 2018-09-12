Rapoport: Le'Veon Bell Skips Meeting, 'Looks Like James Conner Starts' Week 2

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among a Pro Bowl high of eight Pittsburgh Steelers to make the all-star game. Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 are newcomers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is reportedly unlikely to start in Week 2 after missing the team's Week 1 tie against the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bell was not present for Wednesday's game-week meeting, meaning James Conner will likely start again in his place against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Bell has held out since training camp after failing to come to terms on a contract extension with the Steelers. He has yet to sign his franchise tender.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

