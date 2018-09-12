Rapoport: Le'Veon Bell Skips Meeting, 'Looks Like James Conner Starts' Week 2

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is reportedly unlikely to start in Week 2 after missing the team's Week 1 tie against the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bell was not present for Wednesday's game-week meeting, meaning James Conner will likely start again in his place against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Bell has held out since training camp after failing to come to terms on a contract extension with the Steelers. He has yet to sign his franchise tender.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.