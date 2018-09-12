WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Undertaker, Andrade Almas and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE may be gearing up for Hell in a Cell Sunday night, but it is the main event of the company's Super Show-Down in Australia that had the wrestling rumor mill buzzing this week.

What reports emerged about the Undertaker vs. Triple H clash and what might it mean for the company's next show in Saudi Arabia?

And which SmackDown Live Superstar has caught the eye of Vince McMahon in recent weeks?

Undertaker vs. Triple H Just the Start of Their Story?

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Undertaker vs. Triple H is "expected to continue to get heavy promotion over the next month, especially because it's expected to lead to more matches later."

The storyline has already hinted at the potential return to the squared circle for Shawn Michaels, and Ortman suggested Kane may return to the ring alongside Undertaker against Michaels and Triple H.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. After eight years on the sidelines, it would make sense for Michaels to return in some sort of tag team bout if he is to set foot back inside the squared circle. Teaming with Triple H to take on Undertaker and Kane would be about as big and as star-studded a main event as WWE could produce for both new and longtime fans.

And those financial backers in Saudi Arabia would likely love the idea of promoting a show revolving around it.

It would be a win-win for all involved.

Except for maybe Michaels, whose final match was such an epic piece of storytelling that WWE Creative would need something truly special to make it worth coming out of retirement for. Something more special than a $49 million check from the Saudi government to Vince McMahon.

McMahon Impressed With Andrade "Cien" Almas

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported Vince McMahon is impressed by what he has seen out of Andrade "Cien" Almas to this point on the main roster.

"[Almas] was put in a spot where he wasn't expected to shine the way he did, and it made an impression, and that's typically the way that McMahon ends up taking notice of people who come from NXT," he reported.

Though he has wrapped up his brief television program with Daniel Bryan, Almas remains an integral part of SmackDown, appearing every week alongside Zelina Vega and starting up a rivalry with R-Truth and Carmella.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Almas was arguably the hottest in-ring competitor in NXT when he was called up to the main roster in this year's Superstar Shake-Up. It should surprise no one that he has shined when given the opportunity to work with the likes of AJ Styles and Bryan.

Throw in Vega, who has all the makings of a star in WWE, and you have an act that could (and should) be positioned atop either brand.

The question is whether this is legitimate, long-term interest McMahon has in Almas or a fleeting one, which we have seen in the past. All too often, McMahon pushes a performer, then shifts his focus and forgets all about them for whatever reason, which has been a particular issue with NXT call-ups.

One can only hope Almas and Vega's obvious talent can help sustain whatever push they receive.

A Fourth-Generation WWE Superstar?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

"Sources tell Pro Wrestling Sheet Simone has been training part-time at the PC for the past few months, mainly just occasional sessions with trainers, but there's word going around that she'll be starting at the facility in a more serious manner in the near future. Since she's still in high school, it's safe to assume that factors into her schedule."

The younger Johnson is a staple of social media posts from female Superstars frequenting the center and was even seated ringside alongside her grandmother Ata and cousin Nia Jax at the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. The Maivia/Johnson family has produced some hugely talented Superstars and arguably the most charismatic performer in WWE history. If Simone is even a quarter as engaging and captivating as her father, she will be an enormous star for the company.

She could be starting too early for her own good, but plenty of successful wrestlers started out young, and her pedigree will only further enhance the likelihood that she makes it in the company.

Her father is arguably the hardest-working star in Hollywood, and any wrestler with that trait has a chance of making a mark in WWE.