Nabil Fekir Says He's 'Turned the Page' on Failed Summer Move to Liverpool

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has said he has moved on after his failed switch to Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

The France international was set to join Jurgen Klopp's side before the FIFA 2018 World Cup. However, the deal broke down as the Reds were concerned about a long-term knee problem.

"What happened with Liverpool is straight out of my head, I turned the page," Fekir said, per Dan Gibbs at the Daily Express. "We must not stop at this, we must move forward. There are things that must be accepted. My future? We have not discussed an extension yet, we will see what happens."

Speaking in late August, the 25-year-old suggested he was still unsure about why his move failed to happen, per Get French Football News:

Even Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas said he expected Fekir to leave, per Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo: "In the beginning, when we thought about our summer transfer window and how to organise the future squad, we thought that he was practically gone."

Fekir was seen as a good replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool. The Brazilian left Anfield in January to sign for Barcelona.

Squawka Football highlighted what Fekir can bring to a team:

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio shared Fekir's reaction to his failed move, per sports journalist Peter O'Rourke:

Liverpool did strengthen over the summer, as they brought in Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri. They have started the season in fine style with maximum points from their first four games.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will resurrect their interest in Fekir when the transfer window in January. Their summer signings have boosted their midfield options, and the Reds are not lacking in attack, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah forming a fearsome strike force.

Fekir's Lyon contract runs until June 2020, but if he does not extend his deal, speculation over his future is likely to continue.