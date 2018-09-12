Sami Khedira Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with Juventus

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sami Khedira has signed a two-year contract extension with Juventus that will see him stay at the club until 2021.

The Bianconeri announced the news on Wednesday:

In the accompanying statement on their official website, Juve added Khedira will also have the option of signing on for another year in Turin.

