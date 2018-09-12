Sami Khedira Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with Juventus

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 25: Sami Khedira of Juventus during the Italian Serie A match between Juventus v Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Turin Italy (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Sami Khedira has signed a two-year contract extension with Juventus that will see him stay at the club until 2021. 

The Bianconeri announced the news on Wednesday:

In the accompanying statement on their official website, Juve added Khedira will also have the option of signing on for another year in Turin.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kill the Rumours: PSG Say Rabiot Is 'Essential'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kill the Rumours: PSG Say Rabiot Is 'Essential'

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    The Return of Pirlo?! Australian Club in Talks with Legend

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    The Return of Pirlo?! Australian Club in Talks with Legend

    Getty
    via Goal

    Tevez: Messi Is a Natural, Ronaldo Is a Worker

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tevez: Messi Is a Natural, Ronaldo Is a Worker

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Asensio: I Never Thought of Leaving Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Asensio: I Never Thought of Leaving Madrid

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report